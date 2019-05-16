More than 100 flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have been delayed after some employees were evacuated from a government air traffic control facility because of an undetermined odor Thursday.

Lynn Lunsford, with the Federal Aviation Administration, told NBC 5 that non-essential personnel were evacuated after an unspecified odor was reported at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center.

"We are continuing to provide air traffic services at a slightly reduced rate as we rotate personnel in and out of the building," said Lunsford. "Air purifiers and fans are being used to circulate fresh air throughout the building."

The FAA facility is adjacent to the construction of the new American Airlines headquarters and there are a number of ongoing construction projects in the area. Officials have not said what caused the odor.

The FAA website said flights arriving at DFW were being delayed an average of about an hour. FlightStats.com reports at least 100 flights were affected. See the latest from DFW Airport.

The FAA isn't saying when it expects staffing at the control center to return to normal at DFW, a major hub for American Airlines and its American Eagle regional affiliate.