DFW Events, Freebies & Deals for Father's Day

If you're looking for something to do for Father's Day, there are several events happening across North Texas.

In Dallas, Craft and Growler is hosting a Father's Day beef jerky and craft beer pairing in Fair Park. Tickets start at $17.

The city of Irving is hosting a Father's Day kite flying event at Cimarron Park Recreation Center. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Now if your dad is not a grill master or you want to learn how to smoke, Lockhart Smokehouse in Plano is offering a 'smoke camp' on June 19. You'll learn how to smoke meat from some of the best in the business for $125. The camp will include a beer, an hour of learning the art of how to smoke, and of course, food.

For a full list of Father's Day events, head over to our partners at GuideLive.

We also have freebies, according to NBC affiliate KPRC Houston.

-Baskin Robbins is offering a coupon for $3 off any ice cream cake more than $15 in the mobile app.

-Boston Market is offering a $29.99 deal for a whole rotisserie chicken, half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread with no coupon required.

-Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large combo on Father's Day.

-If you buy 10 wings at Hooters with a drink, dad will get 10 wings for free on Sunday.

-Dads get free admission to Medieval Times from June 4 to June 17 with the code DAD18 and purchase of adult admission.

-Spaghetti Warehouse is offering dads either a free 15-layer lasagna or any of their original recipe spaghetti entrees on Sunday. The deal is limited to two free meals per table.