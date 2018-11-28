What to Know MUTTS Canine Cantina first posted the job position of "Puptern" back in October.

The post went viral overnight and generated 2,300 submissions.

Jadyn Wakamatsu was picked! The job pays $100 bucks an hour to play with dogs.

We first told you a few weeks ago about a rare opportunity for one lucky North Texan to get paid to hang out with dogs. A dream come true, right? Well, the time has come and MUTTS Canine Cantina in Fort Worth picked its next "puptern."

Jadyn Wakamatsu got the gig.

She's a Dallas resident and attends Dallas Baptist University.

The job pays $100 dollars an hour to play with dogs, for up to four hours per week during the fall and winter months. Ruff life, huh?

Wakamatsu was picked from 2,300 submissions after the job posting went viral in late October.

ONE 'LUCKY DOG' NAMED FIRST-EVER PUPTERN AT MUTTS CANINE CANTINA

Dallas Baptist University Student Chosen From More Than 2,300 Submissions

To Pet And Play With Dogs For $100/Hour

DALLAS (November 2018) - The first-ever 'Puptern', the job opportunity that went globally-viral overnight, was selected from more than 2,300 submissions by the team at MUTTS Canine Cantina. Jadyn Wakamatsu, a 20-year-old Dallas resident who attends Dallas Baptist University was the "lucky dog" chosen for the dream job making $100 an hour to hang out with the pups at MUTTS.

MUTTS Canine Cantina, the Texas-based hybrid restaurant/bar and dog park launched the Puptern search in early November. Applicants were asked to submit an engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account explaining why they would be the best Puptern for MUTTS, tagging @muttscantina, and using the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern. Wakamatsu's submission, featuring a gallery of eight photos, and beginning with an image of a Golden Retriever's paw on her hand, immediately stood out to the MUTTS team. Additionally, several of her friends backed up her submission with comments on the post including, "The Perfect Candidate," and "You won't find anyone better," cementing her place on the short list.

"We are thrilled to announce that Jadyn will be MUTTS' first Puptern," said Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina. "We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to our Puptern search. It was a very challenging job to sort through the more than 2,300 creative and energetic submissions, ranging from people in our backyard to applicants around the world. After much deliberation, we chose Jadyn and we're confident that she'll be, not only a wonderful Puptern, but, a great addition to the MUTTS family."

Wakamatsu's responsibilities as a puptern will include greeting MUTTS members and their four-legged friends, monitoring the small and large dog parks to engage with pups who want to play a game of fetch or frisbie, and being available for puppy cuddles.

"When I saw the Puptern job description I thought - this is too good to be true!," remarked Wakamatsu, MUTTS official Puptern. "I've always been an animal lover and to have the opportunity to get paid to play with dogs is a dream come true. As a college student, the schedule flexibility, limited hours, and generous pay offered through this Pupternship will allow me to continue to focus my energy on my academic schedule and studies while also doing something that I love."

To learn more about MUTTS Cantina Cantina, and keep up with MUTTS events and happenings visit MUTTScantina.com, and follow MUTTS on Instagram and Facebook.

