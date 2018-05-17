D/FW Changes Employee Security After Arrests

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is changing the way it screens employees after an incident that resulted in the arrest of nine airline workers last week. (Published 2 hours ago)

Effective immediately, the number of portals where employees can enter has been reduced to one in most terminals. Unlike normal passengers, airport and airline employees can enter through what are referred to as ‘portals’ and their bags are not always checked.

This week nine airline employees were arrested at D/FW by the FBI and charged in connection with a conspiracy to smuggle drugs onto commercial airlines. Federal agents say on of the defendants offered to smuggle explosives onto a plane.

In a letter to employees, D/FW said they should expect additional screening procedures immediately and more security additions could be coming in the future.

