DFW Breweries Create Special Beer for California Wild Fire Relief

Several North Texas Breweries debuted a new beer this week as part of a nationwide effort to raise money for the thousands of families displaced in Northern California’s devastating Camp Fire.

Sierra Nevada partnered with 1,400 breweries around the country to roll out a “Resilience IPA.” 100% of the sales will go to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Several North Texas breweries are among them including Steam Theory Brewing in Trinity Groves.

“The craft beer industry is really generous, and we’re always looking for ways to give back,” said Steam Theory co-owner Chuck Homola.

When his brew master, who happens to be from California, found out about the request, it took only three or four days to get the process started.

Friday they debuted the brew, which they hope to sell all seven barrels of.

“It’s great that all around they’re showing that support and that here in Dallas somehow we can do our part even just by showing up and having a beverage here. It’s giving back,” said customer Charlie Vann.

If the beer sells out all over the country, Sierra Nevada hopes to raise more than $15 million for direct Camp Fire relief.

