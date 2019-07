Some commuters are cutting through the airport to avoid the DFW Connector's stop-and-go traffic.

DFW International Airport officials plan to raise the fees for drivers who cut through the airport to save time.

The rate for pass-through commuters spending less than 8 minutes on airport property would increase to $6 starting Oct. 1, up from $4.

"This is to discourage drivers that cut through the airport to save time," DFW Airport CFO Chris Poisatte said.

