DFW Airport Marks 45 Years of Flights

Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport marked its 45th anniversary Sunday, after its opening on Jan. 13, 1974.

The airport, which has grown into one of the nation's busiest, featured service from 12 carriers when it opened, with 56 gates and three runways. It now has 165 gates and seven runways, according to the airport's website.

DFW Airport now hosts 25 different carriers -- 15 domestic and 10 foreign -- as well as 20 cargo airlines. It served 69 million passengers in 2018.

The first flight to DFW Airport, initially called DFW Regional Airport, was American Airlines flight 341 and arrived on Jan. 13, 1974 from Little Rock, Arkansas.

