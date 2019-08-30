DFW Expects to Serve 1.4M Travelers Over Labor Day Weekend

More than one million people are expected to travel through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport this holiday weekend, according to airport officials. (Published 47 minutes ago)

More than one million people are expected to travel through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport this holiday weekend, according to airport officials.

The Labor Day holiday period extends from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, according to airport media relations manager Cynthia Vega. In that timeframe, they’re expecting 1.4 million travelers – a 10 percent uptick from last year.

“We do a lot of research on who our travelers are. We find they are business travelers, we have family travelers. We have people that are retired and on a budget, but they are loving to travel and spending a lot of time doing it,” Vega said.

According to Vega, the airport offers several ways for travelers to be kept informed on TSA wait lines and parking options.

Florida Braces for Dorian, Lines for Gas and Supplies

Drivers were seen lining up for gas outside a Costco in Davie, Florida, and shoppers waited in long lines to get inside the store to buy supplies. (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

“Every single of our checkpoints has that TSA estimated wait time and you can even check that before you come,” she said. “You can check that from home and you can download the DFW airport mobile app and what you’ll find there is the estimated wait times for TSA checkpoints.”

The busy holiday travel weekend comes as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean on its course to the southeastern portion of the United States. According to National Hurricane Center, the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to 115 mph Friday afternoon pushing it to Category 3.

DFW airport officials say they recommend travelers to keep contact with the airlines they are traveling, especially if travel plans include areas on the east coast.

“If you’re picking up a loved one, you’re going want to follow and track that flight. If you’re leaving to that area, be sure that flight is still happening,” Vega said.

Plano resident Laurie Simon waited at the airport Friday for her mother who was flying in from south Florida for her daughter’s wedding.

“Unfortunately, due to the rain here in Dallas, my mother is now in Houston,” Simon said. “What’s even more interesting due to the hurricane in Miami, most of my family is not able to come to the wedding because they’re stuck in Miami.”

Deaths Caused by Running Red Lights at 10-Year High

The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, according to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. More than two people die every day because drivers ignore red lights, the study says. (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

The wedding is on Sunday, according to Simon. They were expecting more than 200 guests.

“We may miss dinner this evening, and we’re going to rearrange tables at the wedding,” she said.

Airport officials recommend flightstats.com or flightaware.com for more information about flight cancellations and or delays.