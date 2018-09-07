Airports across the country are keeping a close watch on passengers who may be sick, especially as flu season approaches. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Taking off for vacation can be exciting -- especially for the Carlsons, who are heading to New Zealand for their honeymoon.

"We have a lot of adventures planned. We are actually renting a camper van to roadtrip the whole thing," Jessica Carlson said.

It's a one-month trip they don't want spoiled by illness.

"I definitely know it's a risk," Cody Carlson said.

Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos. (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

Long international flights like theirs can be a challenge with sick passengers.

A dozen people from two separate American Airlines flights had to be quarantined Thursday after reporting flu-like symptoms. Their planes landed in Philadelphia from Paris and Munich. All 12 spent time in Saudi Arabia.

That news, coming just one day after several people tested positive for influenza after arriving at New York City's JFK International Airport from Dubai.

"The flu and most colds, chicken pox, measles are all spread by droplets which is if you cough, sneeze, those kinds of things," said Dr. Carrie De Moor, CEO of Code 3 Emergency Partners.

Dr. De Moor founded the urgent care facility inside Terminal D at DFW International Airport. Last month, it saw two confirmed flu cases. One was from an airport employee. The other, a traveler

She said while you can be exposed through air travel, the likelihood of catching something and falling ill on a plane is slim. In most cases, people who are sick departing, boarded that way.

Airline Passengers Asked to Urinate in Bags During Flight

A passenger was horrified after she was told by an American Airlines flight attendant that she could urinate in a plastic bag during a flight to Kona, Hawaii. Another passenger had flushed a diaper and clogged up the flight's tank, according to the airline. (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

"You're not going to likely get sick within hours, you're going to probably feel sick within one to two days, three days even," she said.

On top of the usual hygiene, she recommends getting your flu shots early and taking advantage of what your plane has to offer.

"You definitely want to continue the air circulation into the filtration system there. The filters that the airplanes use now in this day in age are very effective in catching fungi, parasites, all that as they filter that air through a lot," De Moor said.

Customs agents and flight attendants are trained to spot people who are sick. They can alert the CDC so those travelers can be separated and screened. DFW airport officials also have a plan in place for potential quarantine if needed.

Some other tips to stay healthy while flying: