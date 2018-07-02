DFW Airport Adds Video Game Lounge

Passengers who missed a connecting flight or whose flights are delayed by weather will have a new entertainment option while waiting to leave Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport -- video games.

The airport and Gameway, opened DFW Airport's first video game lounge Monday. The lounge features Xbox Ones, leather chairs, noise canceling headphones, 4K TVs and charging stations for phones and tablets.

The lounges at DFW Airport are located at gates B42 and E16.



According to its website, Gameway is a mobile gaming company that strives to "unite the fragmented world of mobile gaming."



