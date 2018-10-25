Are you creative? Do you love the State Fair of Texas? Then you should probably submit a design for Big Tex’s cowboy boots which will be displayed for all to see (kind of hard to miss) at next year’s state fair.

According to the State Fair of Texas, this year’s boots were designed and constructed by a team of Lucchese bootmakers in El Paso, Texas.

But you know how fashion goes, you can’t wear the same boots to the state fair two years in a row, so Big Tex is searching for a new contender.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to submit a design.

You must draw, paint or illustrate your own design on the templates that are provided online at BigTex.com/DesignMyBoots and submit them with an entry form to the State Fair of Texas.

A panel of judges will choose ten finalist designs from which they will pick a winner on March 4, 2019.

The contest opens November 1, 2018 and will close January 31, 2019.