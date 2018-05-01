Arlington Police Seek Would-Be Thieves

Arlington police shared video of two individuals attempting to smash a safe after they broke into a business in the 2500 block of E. Pioneer Parkway.

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who broke into a restaurant and attempted to rob it, according the department's Twitter account.

In a Tuesday Tweet, Arlington police shared surveillance footage of the individuals attempting to break open a safe inside the business, which is located in the 2500 block of E. Pioneer Parkway.

When the individuals couldn't open the safe, they walked out the front door. Police say the would-be thieves drove a white Nissan Armada and could be involved in similar crimes in the area.

If you have information on the break-in, contact Detective Hugh Trinh at 817-459-5805.