The Denton County Transportation Authority is renaming the Old Town station in Lewisville to honor longtime board chairman Charles Emery for his years of dedication and service. The station will become "The Charles Emery Old Town Station."

The station's name will be changed at an event on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater located at 100 North Charles Street. The transportation agency will unveil a permanent bronze plaque highlighting Emery's accomplishments. The event will be attended by prominent figures in North Texas and in Emery's life.

While chairing the Denton County Transportation Authority board for 18 years, Emery was heavily involved in the growth of the agency, including the expansion of the agency's footprint to include a commuter rail with the 2011 opening of the agency's 21-mile A-train, which connects Denton County to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Light Rail system in Carrollton.

Emery was also heavily involved in launching the agency's Mobility as a Service contract model, one of the first in the U.S. that is available to other public agencies. The model utilizes on-demand, real-time platform-based services that can include any combination of mobility options.

Emery also signed one of the largest contract agreements in agency history with First Transit, Inc., was the first in the county to use Stadler rail vehicles, and implemented innovative mobility services with the city of Frisco, city of Highland Village, city of Lewisville, the city of Denton, and Collin County.