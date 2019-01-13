DCTA Pricing and Schedule Changes Take Effect Monday

Denton County Transportation Authority pricing changes that incentivize passengers to ride more often take effect Monday.
The changes include reduced day passes, including a 50 percent cut on single- and 31-day passes. DCTA's Local Annual Pass will also drop from $650 to $480.
The agency will also eliminate connection and transfer fares, but prices for regional tickets -- which can be used on DART, TRE and Trinity Metro -- will increase.
DCTA will also make minor changes to some of its routes, as well as extend a program in conjunction with the University of North Texas to provide students will a free Lyft ride within a specified area from 2-7 a.m. seven days a week.