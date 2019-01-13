DCTA Pricing and Schedule Changes Take Effect Monday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DCTA Pricing and Schedule Changes Take Effect Monday

DCTA and UNT have extended a program to provide students with a free Lyft ride in the overnight hours

Published 7 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    A DCTA A-train approaching the Downtown Denton Transit Center.

    Denton County Transportation Authority pricing changes that incentivize passengers to ride more often take effect Monday.

    The changes include reduced day passes, including a 50 percent cut on single- and 31-day passes. DCTA's Local Annual Pass will also drop from $650 to $480.

    The agency will also eliminate connection and transfer fares, but prices for regional tickets -- which can be used on DART, TRE and Trinity Metro -- will increase.

    DCTA will also make minor changes to some of its routes, as well as extend a program in conjunction with the University of North Texas to provide students will a free Lyft ride within a specified area from 2-7 a.m. seven days a week.

    Click here for more information on DCTA's changes.

