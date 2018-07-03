DART's Electric Buses Hit the Streets in Downtown Dallas

North Texas has rolled out different options on the road to improve air quality.

We've seen bikes, motorized scooters, and now something new in Downtown Dallas.

DART put seven electric buses into service on Monday on the free D-Link.

"We've been focusing on a fuel neutral or clean fuel policy for close to 20 years," said Morgan Lyons, a spokesperson for DART.

The magenta buses take about five minutes to charge, and last for 30 miles.

Lyons said one of the biggest benefits of the buses is that they could improve air quality.

"Anytime you're able to bring in a vehicle that produces zero emissions, and are able to move hundreds of people a day… that's pretty significant," he said.

Lyons said DART got the buses through a $7.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Deployment Program.

Each bus costs $971,000, which is more than the compressed natural gas buses which cost $480,000.

Lyons said it's hard to tell how much money DART will save by going electric, and at this time the operator is still in the learning phase.

DART still has to consider the cost of training bus operators and mechanics, replacing batteries and maintaining the buses over time.

If the electric buses end up being a success, then DART will consider adding more of them around the city.