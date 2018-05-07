DART to Launch Updated App

Users will be able to use cash to purchase tickets, store value in a virtual wallet and save their favorite stops to get faster real-time train schedules in the newest version of DART's GoPass app

DART officials announced Monday that they would launch the updated app on May 14.

The feature DART is emphasizing the most is the ability for its customers to use cash to add value on the app by visiting area retailers, like supermarkets and convenience stores. A list of participating retailers is available at GoPass.org.

Users will also be able to store extra value in the GoPass Wallet, used Touch ID to open the app and track arrival and departure information in real-time.

The GoPass app can be used to purchase tickets on DART, Trinity Railway Express, Trinity Metro and the Denton County Transportation Authority.

Ticket prices are the same when purchased in the app as they are when purchased from a ticket vending machine or bus fare box, and must be activated before they are used.

GoPass is available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.