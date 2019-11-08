DART Train Evacuated After Undercarriage Fire

A DART train was evacuated Friday due to a small fire beneath its carriage.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:40 p.m. The call concerned a structure fire at the Deep Ellum Dart Station located at 450 Good Latimer Expressway.

Firefighters say that when they arrived, they found a DART train which was apparently on fire before the firefighters arrived.

According to on scene personnel, the conductor of the train was traveling through the DART tunnel when he noticed a fire under the carriage of the train. He stopped the train in the tunnel, found the fire, put it out with a fire extinguisher, and ultimately brought the train to the Deep Ellum Station.

All passengers were unloaded safely, and the train was removed from service, DART said.