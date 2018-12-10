DART warns their annual "Stuff a Bus" charity drive may impact boarding locations for On-Call customers in Lakewood and the Park Cities Friday.

The annual "Stuff a Bus" event aims to fill a vehicle with blankets, canned food, toys and socks (new and unwrapped) to be donated to area nursing facilities and children and families in need.

The annual campaign put on by DART bus operators and police officers combines two employee-sponsored drives, Santa Cops and Comforting of the Souls, to fill a bus with donations. With a goal of helping 200 families this year, in 2017 the "Stuff a Bus" event provided 2,000 pairs of socks and 850 blankets to 27 nursing facilities.

This year's "Stuff a Bus" event will take place Dec. 14 at Mockingbird Station, 5465 E. Mockingbird Lane, from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. -- the station serves the Orange, Red and Blue lines.

KKDA-FM 'K-104' and 'Smooth R&B 105.7' KRNB-FM are co-sponsors of the event again this year and will be live broadcasting their morning shows from the event with a special appearance from Santa.

DART said the event could impact the normal boarding locations for On-Call vans on certain trips during the day. Vans will be located in the same area; however, they will share that space with event vehicles, so vans may be slightly farther away from the normal stop. When making same-day reservations, it would also be advisable to inquire about boarding plans for these particular vehicles.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Dallas ISD students from S.S. Conner Elementary will stuff a bus with mini-libraries and toys for children at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center. The items were collected by the students during a book and toy drive -- an outreach effort designed to teach students how to help those less fortunate.