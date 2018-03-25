DART Rolls Out Service Upgrades, New Routes Monday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is rolling out changes to its bus service, including adding bus routes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is rolling out changes to its bus service, including adding bus routes.

DART says one of the most prominent upgrades is happening to Route 400, which is currently DART’s longest route at about four hours between the Irving Convention Center Station to the Downtown Garland Station.

DART is expanding service in the middle between Spring Valley and downtown Carrollton in an effort to reduce travel time.

The transportation agency is also adding bus routes in Northeast Dallas.

Route 84 will provide new service to Greenville Avenue, north of the Mockingbird Station.

The upgrades and additions are part of the next phase of DART’s planned improvements to bus service frequency following a review.

Last fall, a UT-Arlington researcher concluded that DART does a poor jobs of serving the people who need it most after finding that bus service is not widely available where lower wage jobs are located or where transit-dependent people live.

DART announced last week that it purchased 82 new buses.

The first batch is expected to be in service in about a year and is expected to help expand coverage and bus frequency.

