DART Renaming Irving Station, Part of $1 Billion Project

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is renaming a station in Irving.
The DART board approved a plan to rename a future Orange Line station in Irving. The name will change from Carpenter Ranch Station to Hidden Ridge Station.
The station will have 136 parking spots, six bus bays and five kiss-and-ride spaces.
The project ties in with the cities $1 billion development plan including retail, restaurants, apartments, a hotel and additional office space.
Construction is scheduled to start this summer with a revenue start date in May 2020.