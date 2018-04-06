A DART Rail Operator is recovering after DART says he was assaulted and robbed in a parking garage.

According to DART, John Gardner was on a DART Green Line train on March 31 when he said he noticed four people following him after getting off the train at the Inwood/Love Field Station.

Gardner identified the group as the juveniles and said they followed him to his apartment complex. When he got by the parking garage all four attacked and then robbed him.

Gardner was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

