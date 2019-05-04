DART Paratransit Suffers System Outage; Scheduling May Be Impacted - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DART Paratransit Suffers System Outage; Scheduling May Be Impacted

By Catherine Park

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    DART Paratransit suffered a major system outage on Friday.

    So, if you’re trying to schedule or possibly cancel any existing trips you had planned, it probably will not work.

    According to DART, those riders who had subscriptions to the service were not impacted by the outage.

    DART stated that the contractor that provides service for them, MV Transportation, was hacked, thus causing the system outage.

    The software is going through some testing and the system should be up and running like normal later this afternoon.

    Plan accordingly.

