Police: DART Passenger Suffering Mental Disability Missing Since Thursday

Police need the public's help locating this man

By Catherine Park

Published 23 minutes ago

    DART Police

    DART is asking for the public’s help with locating a paratransit passenger who went missing Thursday.

    According to DART, Anthony Givens was last seen on Thursday, December 27, at 9:40 a.m. on the 4200 block of Rosehill Road in Garland.

    Givens is described as being a 53-year-old black male, 6-feet-2-inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds.

    He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow and blue and white colored shirt.

    According to DART, Givens has an intellectual disability and a medical condition that requires medication.

    If you or anyone knows Givens’ whereabouts, contact DART Police Dispatch Center at 214-928-6300.

