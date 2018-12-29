DART is asking for the public’s help with locating a paratransit passenger who went missing Thursday.
According to DART, Anthony Givens was last seen on Thursday, December 27, at 9:40 a.m. on the 4200 block of Rosehill Road in Garland.
Givens is described as being a 53-year-old black male, 6-feet-2-inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow and blue and white colored shirt.
According to DART, Givens has an intellectual disability and a medical condition that requires medication.
If you or anyone knows Givens’ whereabouts, contact DART Police Dispatch Center at 214-928-6300.