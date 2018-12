For people who need a train running on Christmas Day other than under a tree, Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail will be operating Tuesday on a Sunday schedule.

DART buses also will be on the Sunday schedule.

That means less-frequent trains and buses than during rush-hour commutes, and there will be no express lane on Interstate 30 east of downtown Dallas. But there will be service.

