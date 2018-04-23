DART Bus Changes You Should Know - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

DART Bus Changes You Should Know

By Samantha Davies

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DART Bus Changes You Should Know
    NBC 5 News

    Effective Monday, April 23, there are some changes to a few Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus routes.  

    Due to construction of the new Pacific Plaza Park, Route 206 will undergo a minor change. Buses will no longer operate on Live Oak Street between Pearl and St. Paul. Buses will travel the current route to Pearl Street at Live Oak, then continue on Pearl to right on Elm Street, then left on St. Paul Street to resume the regular route.

    Due to construction of the new Pacific Plaza Park, Route 205 buses will be re-routed from Harwood to St. Paul streets on morning inbound trips only.

    Route 585 will now operate from the Spring valley Station instead of the Arapaho Center Station.

    Photos Capture Special Moments From Barbara Bush's Funeral

    [NATL-DFW] Photos Capture Special Moments From Barbara Bush's Funeral
    Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush

    Routes 161, 206 and 278 will face detours for the next few years. This is due to the construction on Interstate 35E Southern Gateway Project.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices