DART Bus Changes You Should Know

Effective Monday, April 23, there are some changes to a few Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus routes.

Due to construction of the new Pacific Plaza Park, Route 206 will undergo a minor change. Buses will no longer operate on Live Oak Street between Pearl and St. Paul. Buses will travel the current route to Pearl Street at Live Oak, then continue on Pearl to right on Elm Street, then left on St. Paul Street to resume the regular route.

Due to construction of the new Pacific Plaza Park, Route 205 buses will be re-routed from Harwood to St. Paul streets on morning inbound trips only.

Route 585 will now operate from the Spring valley Station instead of the Arapaho Center Station.

Routes 161, 206 and 278 will face detours for the next few years. This is due to the construction on Interstate 35E Southern Gateway Project.

