A cyclist was killed early Thursday after being hit by a suspected drunken driver along the 700 block of North Murphy Road in Murphy, city officials confirm.



The city said the cyclist, identified as 34-year-old Cameron Owen Randale, was riding northbound along the divided roadway at about 2:35 a.m. when hit by 26-year-old Wilfred TJ Manatsa.



Randale, officials said, was unresponsive when emergency medical personnel arrived. The Collin County Medical Examiner's office later pronounced Randale dead at the scene.



Manatsa, police said, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and transported to the Collin County Jail.



Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

