Cybersecurity Conference Underway in Plano

The SecureWorld conference offers a chance for companies to share information and strategies on how to combat cybersecurity threats and issues. (Published 3 hours ago)

The SecureWorld conference offers a chance for companies to share information and strategies on how to combat cybersecurity threats and issues.

The conference is underway in Plano and spokespeople said it's there to combat a growing problem of criminals working together to share resources to breach various computer platforms and steal information.

It's all designed to make the hackers have to work harder to come up with ideas on how to steal information.

"It's not just one person in a basement on their computer," spokesperson Bruce Sussman said. "They're forming criminal hangs to learn from one another and hack everything we have."

Sussman said companies who compete on various levels are actually working together to come up with better ways to safeguard information.