Cute Alert: Boy Loves His New Rescue Puppy

This is my son Charlie, we adopted the puppy from the Saving Hope Foundation in Fort Worth.

NBC 5 viewers are the best at sharing news with us via iSee@nbcdfw.com, but a recent submission is pulling at our heart strings. It's the story of Charlie and his brand new puppy.

Tiffany Fitzgibbons shared the sweet video of Charlie moments after they picked up a puppy from Saving Hope Foundation in Fort Worth.

In it, Charlie is buckled in his car seat with a new puppy in his lap. Charlie is so overcome with emotion and the sweet exchange with tears in Charlies eyes melts the heart:

Mom: "What's wrong?"

Charlie: "Uhhh, I'm sad."

Mom: "You're sad? Why are you sad?

(Charlie searches for words)

Mom: "Why are you sad?"

Charlie:"I don't know how to take a dog home like him."

Mom: "You don't know how to take a dog home like him?"

Charlie: "Can I take him?"

Dad: "Yeah!"

Mom: "We're going to take care of him."

Dad: "You wanna take care of him?"

Charlie: "Uh huh, sure!"

Mom: "You love him already?"

Charlie: "He can be my best buddy!"

Dad: "That's right, he can."

Mom: "He already loves you, look he's falling asleep on you."

Dad: "He put his head on your hand."

Charlie: "Awwwwww."

Awwwww indeed Charlie!

We asked Tiffany Fitzgibbons to share the back story and tell us the name of Charlie's sweet puppy:

"My good friend Judy Clark adopted two dogs earlier this year and since been following Saving Hope’s Facebook page. For her birthday on Monday, she wanted people to donate to Saving Hope and shared a post about these rescued dachshund puppies. I was already thinking about searching for a dachshund for my husband’s graduation and for our son Charlie, but we don’t believe in buying from breeders. It was perfect timing! To make the prospect even more appealing Judy offered to help cover a significant portion of the adoption fees. I called Judy, after we brought him home and she joked, as she had after each of our children were born 'you should name him after me,' in this case Clark. I said it out loud and my husband and I both felt that was perfect for him."

Fitzgibbons says they are "so thankful to have found our forever buddy."

We're thankful she shared the sweet video with us.

