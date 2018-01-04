Customs Makes $300K Meth Bust at D/FW Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped 65 pounds of liquid meth disguised as printing ink in a shipment from China at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Customs officers made a major drug bust this week at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Customs and Border Protection stopped 65 pounds of liquid meth from making it onto the streets.

The drugs were contained in 100 bottles disguised as printing ink, but when they arrived at D/FW Airport, a police dog was able to detect the narcotics.

The drugs were shipped from China and destined for Fort Worth.

The street value for the drugs was estimated at just under $300,000.

Officers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are investigating.

