Customs Agents Warn of Counterfeit Products for the Holidays - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Customs Agents Warn of Counterfeit Products for the Holidays

By Wayne Carter

    Customs agents are warning consumers to beware of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are too good to be true. (Published 6 hours ago)

    Agents say there is a lot of fake merchandise moving into the U.S. right now — everything from imposter YETI cups to athletic jerseys, designer brand merchandise and even MAC makeup.

    "They're buying them online. That's why we're out here to make sure when you're purchasing your items from legitimate buyers," said customs officer Raul Arona.

    Agents warn that not only are you losing money by purchasing a fake, but you could be also be putting yourself and your family at risk with products that have inferior materials.

    In order to protect yourself make sure you buy from trusted retailers, not online classifieds, officials say.

    Published 6 hours ago

