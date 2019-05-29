Paige Harkings, left, and Andrew Joseph Fabila, right, were charged Tuesday with four counts of child endangerment. Harkings also faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. (Published Feb. 13, 2019)

A custody hearing is set for four children found in filthy conditions in February, two of whom were locked in a dog kennel.

Sheriff’s deputies in Wise County say it’s one of the worst cases of child abuse that they have seen.

A judge will decide Wednesday if the children shall remain in foster care or will live with relatives. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Wise County Courthouse. Case workers have made contact with the family in the past.

Andrew Joseph Fabila, mugshot.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Paige Harkings, mugshot

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Andrew Fabila and Paige Harkings both face four counts of child endangerment. Deputies found the children, a 5-year-old girl and three boys ages 4, 3, and 1, hungry, thirsty, and covered in feces after they were called for a domestic incident on Feb. 12. Parents to be Arraigned Wednesday in Child Abuse Case

The older children were found locked in a single, 3-by-3 foot dog kennel. According to child advocates, the amount of nurturing and care or lack thereof by age 4, is reflected in the way the brain looks 15 years later.