A custody hearing is set for four children found in filthy conditions in February, two of whom were locked in a dog kennel.
Sheriff’s deputies in Wise County say it’s one of the worst cases of child abuse that they have seen.
A judge will decide Wednesday if the children shall remain in foster care or will live with relatives. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Wise County Courthouse. Case workers have made contact with the family in the past.
Andrew Fabila and Paige Harkings both face four counts of child endangerment. Deputies found the children, a 5-year-old girl and three boys ages 4, 3, and 1, hungry, thirsty, and covered in feces after they were called for a domestic incident on Feb. 12.
The older children were found locked in a single, 3-by-3 foot dog kennel. According to child advocates, the amount of nurturing and care or lack thereof by age 4, is reflected in the way the brain looks 15 years later.