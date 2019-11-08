Crude Oil and Produced Water Leak Into Lake Texoma

Godfrey Oil Properties reported to our agency (OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION) that it lost about 40 barrels (1,680 gallons) of produced water and about 100 barrels (4,200 gallons) of crude oil; both substances leaked off the site and into Elm Creek, a creek that is about a half mile from Lake Texoma. The oil did get into the lake.Godfrey hired Dillon Environmental to clean up the spill. As of 2:00 p.m., the containment booms were completely in place and the contractor was working to clean up as much floating and freestanding oil as possible.The Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection agency have been notified, because the spill went into water.At this point, our field inspector has not determined the spill's cause. Godfrey has until Nov. 21, 2019, or two weeks from now to complete all the cleanup work necessary.I'll be in touch soon.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said that the cause of the spill has not been determined. Godfrey has until Nov. 21 to complete the necessary cleanup work.