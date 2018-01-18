Crossing Guard Sees Signs of Progress

A crossing guard in The Colony took her concern about pedestrian safety to the city and got action. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Ann McDonald, a crossing guard for The Colony Independent School District, takes her job seriously.



When she saw potential for trouble on her watch, she took her concerns to City Hall.

The intersection of Nash at Blair Oaks Drive is near a school. A four-way stop brings drivers to a halt, but McDonald worried the stop signs weren't enough. She told NBC 5 she saw a few close calls in that spot and wanted to put drivers on alert for kids walking or riding bikes.

McDonald lobbied City Hall for yellow caution signs to be posted under the stop signs. During the winter break, those signs went up and drivers can now clearly see they're coming into an area frequented by children, joggers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Developing Jury Handed Zoe Hastings Murder Case

McDonald happened to drive by the day the signs were installed and could not have been happier to know her concerns had been heard.

"Our crossing guards work very hard to make sure all of our kids make it to school and home safely," said Officer Rick De La Cruz with The Colony Police Department.