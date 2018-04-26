Critics claim a new Waxahachie School District electioneering policy is a veiled plan to contain opposition to a $23 million bond referendum. The district contends the policy has been placed for safety reasons.



Opponents point at the white lines painted by the district to outline 20-square-foot boxes that designate electioneering areas. The area is to contain all campaigning at polling places outside of schools. People trying to speak to voters are instructed to remain in the boxes. One sign for each campaign is allowed on school property and it must be placed inside the box.

The boxes are much farther from the front entrance than the state rule that requires at least 100 feet away from the entrance.

“It’s not a reasonable location,” said political activist Amy Hedtke, who is running for the Waxahachie City Council and campaigning against the bond referendum.

Hedtke and several other bond referendum opponents openly violated the Waxahachie policy Thursday by speaking to people outside the electioneering box at Northside Elementary School, which was an early voting location Thursday. Waxahachie Police spoke to the bond opponents but issued no new citations.

Hedtke said the new electioneering policy is retribution for bond opponents’ defeat of a larger $78 million referendum last year.

“They have also tried to cut us off at the knees with this electioneering restriction,” she said.

School officials insist it is a matter of safety.

“Especially in light of incidents around our country and on school campuses, we just felt that it was imperative that we take some action and make some restrictions on electioneering on our campuses,” said Waxahachie ISD Spokesperson Jenny Bridges. “We believe that we have given ample space for electioneering. We don’t want to block it from our campuses. We’re not allowed to block it from our campuses. But we are allowed to put it in a certain spot that will not impede normal activities.”

Hedtke has received two trespassing citations from Waxahachie Police for violating the policy, but she believes they will be dismissed in court. A similar policy in McKinney has been blocked by a judge.