Critics Claim Pro-LGBTQ Bills Aim to 'Ban the Bible'

Critics of more than a half-dozen proposed bills aimed at protecting members of the LGBTQ community argue it's an attempt to ban the bible. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Nearly two years after the bathroom bill was put to bed, controversy at the Texas capitol is heating up again over what some are calling “Ban the Bible” bills.

#Banthebible is popping up online.

It also came up this week at a Carrollton city council meeting when the city became the latest to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ people.

City councilman Steve Babick described feedback he’s received over the ordinance during the past two weeks. He said some of it has been vicious.

"Ban the Bible? C’mon. Really? Gimme a break," he remarked.

The "Ban the Bible" campaign was launched online last week by an Austin-based religious group called Texas Values.

Nicole Hudgens is a senior policy analyst with Texas Values.

"Ban the Bible is an effort to educate people on what sex orientation, gender identity bills are doing," Hudgens said.

Hudgens said the bills aim to punish businesses who refuse to serve LGBTQ people, businesses like a wedding venue in Celina which recently denied service to a gay couple based on their religious beliefs.

"There's a reason why the first clause of the first amendment is to protect religious freedoms and we want to make sure that Texans religious freedom is protected. That they're not confined to the four walls of the church but they're able to exercise their rights to exercise their religious freedom, wherever they go," Hudgens said.

Reverend Andria Davis is a minister at Cathedral of Hope in Dallas who believes there should be more laws protecting members of the LGBTQ community.

"Christianity cannot be used as a tool to discriminate," Rev. Davis said.

She said the bible is being used to weaponize religion.

"Folks should not be discriminated against because of who they love and how they love," she said.