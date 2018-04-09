Criticism and Claims of Neglect at NTX Animal Shelter

A woman says she adopted a dog from Garland Animal Services to save it from what she claims was neglect after a routine neutering operation. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Newman is a 112 pound Newfoundland dog who lucked into his forever home in a most unlucky way.

"It was sad," said Megan Sherman, who went to city-owned Garland Animal Services last month looking to adopt a dog. "Newman" caught her eye.

"Sitting in his own blood and you could see his infection. It was the size of a melon."

It was an infection at the site of his neutering.

"It was worse than I'd seen, ever," said Stephen Foster, founder of DFW FurGotten Friends. Sherman called the animal rescue to get Newman out of the shelter.

"It was neglect, pure and simple," Foster said of Newman's condition. The dog was taken to a vet for a week to be treated for infection. The vet bill was more than $1200. "There's no way this dog got into this condition in a week and a half's time if it hasn't been neglected."

Sherman, who said she would foster the dog, decided pretty quickly she would adopt him instead. She filed a claim with the city of Garland. In a letter response, the city didn't dispute Sherman's account of what happened to Newman, but said the city wasn't liable.

In an email response to NBC 5, Garland's Director of Health, Jason Chessher, said...

"Newman was sterilized by Garland’s full time City Veterinarian and subsequently developed an infection. Staff routinely checks on post-surgery animals as well as generally observing every animal in our care at least twice per day (cleaning & feeding). Staff became aware of unusual swelling/bleeding on Wednesday, February 28th and Newman was placed with an animal rescue group the next morning (Thursday, March 1st) for care. It just so happens that the City Veterinarian was out of the office that week which is why Newman was made available to rescue groups so quickly. Garland Animal Services has developed strong relationships with local rescue groups over the past several years and many of those rescue groups are willing to provide care for sick or injured animals, as was the case here. We’ve since followed-up with the private Veterinarian that treated Newman as well as the new owner. These types of post-surgery complications are rare for animals in our care but the allegation that Newman was neglected by our staff doesn’t seem to fit the actions that were taken. Although our staff’s actions seem appropriate, we always use experiences like these as opportunities to review processes for possible improvements for the animals in our care and for the citizens we serve. My experience with our Animal Services employees has always left me with the impression of employees that are in the line of work, at least in part, due to their compassion for animals."

