The alleged victims of a notorious Tarrant County rapper aren't just seeking justice in their criminal cases. They're also suing him and his record company to stop them from profiting.

The rapper known as Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, goes on trial next month in Tarrant County District Court for murder.

One of his alleged victims was Skip Pepe, 65, who was walking in a park near his Arlington home when McIntyre robbed him and brutally beat him, police said.

"It was the second time he said, 'I have a gun, give me your wallet,'" Pepe said Monday. "And at that point I look over and sure enough he's got a gun pointed to my head."

Pepe and his wife Barbara moved out of state to escape the memories.

"He's got scars that you can still see on his head and on his hand," Barbara Pepe said. "A reminder every day of this attack."

Prosecutors said McIntyre committed his first murder at the age of just 16, killing 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion in Mansfield.

A juvenile court judge released McIntyre on house arrest. That's when police said he cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run.

While a fugitive, he taunted police, releasing a rap video, showing him in front of a wanted poster of himself, and sending out other photos of himself with guns on social media.

Also while on the run, police said McIntyre hired a San Antonio photographer, Mark Saldivar, to take pictures of him -- and then murdered him.

Police eventually caught up with McIntyre in New Jersey and, according to the lawsuits, he then signed a six-figure recording contract from behind bars.

Now, his victims want to stop McIntyre from profiting from his alleged crimes.

"Why should he make money on all the tragedy that he has imposed on all of us?" Barbara Pepe asked

Ethan Walker's parents sued McIntyre and the record company last year.

Pepe and his wife filed lawsuits earlier this month.

"His rap songs are based on real life," Barbara Pepe said. "He did what he talks about. Now to be proud about killing people, attacking people, it's just pitiful."

McIntyre's murder trial is set for June 17. The civil cases will be resolved after that.

His attorney, Jeff Kearney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

NBC 5 could not reach his record company, known as 88 Classic.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Tarrant County Sheriff's office said McIntyre remained in solitary confinement after he tried to organize a gang behind bars and also was caught with a cell phone.