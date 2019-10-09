Crickets Are Invading the DFW Area

You've probably had to step over them recently. If not you've heard the horrible crunch walking over them. Crickets are starting their invasion in North Texas.
"As the weather starts to turn and cooler weather brings rain we should expect these crickets to start showing up in a lot of places," said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension entomologist Dr. Mike Merchant.
He said this is an annual fall tradition. The crickets have reached maturity and the swarms we are seeing are called mating flights.
"That’s where we get the large number of crickets flying around stadium lights at night, lighted places of business and getting in around windows and doors," Merchant said.
The crickets are mainly just a nuisance. They can cause a stink when they pile up and die.
Merchant said there really isn't much you can do to stop them.
"Turn off the lights or restrict the number of hours per night your lights are on," Merchant said. "So, if you have all night security lights you might want to consider having them turn off at 11:00 in the evening and that will mean fewer crickets ending up around your house in the morning."
The invasion should last for about two weeks and then we should see the numbers start to go down.