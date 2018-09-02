Crews in Tarrant County to Spray for Mosquitoes

Crews in Tarrant County will spray for mosquitoes in southern parts of the county this week after recent samples tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The spraying will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and take place around East Peden Road and Paper Shell Way near Eagle Mountain Lake and Colina Vista Road near Crowley.

So far, Tarrant County has three confirmed cases of West Nile fever this year.

County health officials confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Tarrant County in 2018 on July 24.

The person with the disease contracted a mild form, known as West Nile fever, in southeast Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Officials said those who contract West Nile fever usually recover on their own, though the symptoms, including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue, can last for several weeks.

Last year, Tarrant County Public Health reported its first human case of West Nile virus on June 19. For the 2017 season, Tarrant County had 20 human cases of the disease, including two deaths.