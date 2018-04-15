Crews Working to Contain Fire in Arlington

Firefighters in Arlington are working to extinguish a fire just east of Downtown, Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Firefighters in Arlington are working to extinguish a fire just east of Downtown.

This is going on at the intersection of East Abram Street and Ditto Avenue. That's just east of Collins Street and about a mile south of AT&T Stadium.

Right now, no official word on what started the fire, or even what exactly is on fire.

Witnesses near the scene say a car hit a gas line that then started the fire.

NBC 5 has reached out to Arlington Fire for more information. They said two firefighters have been send to the hospital as a precaution. No one else has been hurt.

Arlington Police are also at the scene helping divert traffic around the fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.