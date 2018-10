Dallas Firefighters and water utility crews are all working to cap a major water main break, Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The break happened in the 9600 block of Rylie Road near I-20 and Highway 175.

Water could be seen flooding the street and coming very close to nearby homes.

Rylie Creek runs through this area as well, and with all the recent rain, the water main break is only adding to flooding concerns.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.