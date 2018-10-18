Crews Work to Repair Roads After Rain

Days of rain, on top of an already rainy year, are causing pavement problems across North Texas, Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Road crews are taking advantage of the dry day to fill potholes.

Days of rain, on top of an already rainy year, are causing pavement problems across North Texas.

Arlington Public Works had both its pothole patrol trucks out on Thursday with multiple crews.

They used pickaxes to even out the jagged edges of potholes before filling them with a cold asphalt mix and packing it down with a road roller truck.

Public works says its crews still fill potholes in the rain, but they can do more when the weather clears up.

“The rain won’t necessarily affect the fact that we need to fill potholes, but a drier day lets us go out and maybe hit a bigger area where we can get more equipment out,” said Erik Ferner with Arlington Public Works and Transportation.

Ferner says crews prioritize which potholes are fixed first based on the number and severity on certain streets or whether potholes are impeding traffic on a busy road.

“Let’s say it’s in a very busy intersection, we have a lot of traffic going on it, that could become a priority,” said Ferner.

While crews keep an eye out for potholes, they also rely on tips from the public. People can report potholes through the Ask Arlington app or by calling the action center hotline at 817-459-6777.