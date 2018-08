Crews worked to protect structures from a wildfire Saturday afternoon in Parker County, officials say. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

The blaze covered about 70 acres by 3 p.m., and eventually grew to 100, along FM 1885 northeast of Mineral Wells, Parker County fire marshal George Teague said.

He said the Texas A&M Forest Service assisted local authorities in battling the fire, supplying bulldozers and a helicopter.

An R.V. was the only structure affected by the fire, Teague said. There were no injuries reported.



