Crews Contain Grass Fire in Denton County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Crews Contain Grass Fire in Denton County

Published at 11:40 AM CST on Jan 22, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews Contain Grass Fire in Denton County

    A large grass fire burned about 100 acres in Denton County near Argyle Monday, officials said.

    The fire broke out near the northeast corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1171 and U.S. Highway 377, closing the roadway for some time Monday.

    The fire has been contained and FM 1171 has since been reopened. U.S. Highway 377 remained closed a bit longer, but reopened to traffic at about 5 p.m.

    There have been no injuries or damage to structures. Officials have yet to determine how it started.

    Fire crews are remaining in the area monitoring for hot spots.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices