A large grass fire burned about 100 acres in Denton County near Argyle Monday, officials said.



The fire broke out near the northeast corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1171 and U.S. Highway 377, closing the roadway for some time Monday.

The fire has been contained and FM 1171 has since been reopened. U.S. Highway 377 remained closed a bit longer, but reopened to traffic at about 5 p.m.



There have been no injuries or damage to structures. Officials have yet to determine how it started.

Fire crews are remaining in the area monitoring for hot spots.

