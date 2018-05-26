Crews Searching for Missing Woman at Lake Ray Hubbard

Rescue crews are trying to find a woman who jumped into Lake Ray Hubbard and never resurfaced. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Rescue crews are trying to find a woman who jumped into Lake Ray Hubbard and never resurfaced.

Dallas Fire Rescue said the woman was on a pontoon boat near Rockwall Harbor with three other people.

Witnesses said the woman jumped into the water, and resurfaced for a short time before going back under. She never again resurfaced.

Investigators said there were life jackets on the boat, but she was not wearing one at the time.

Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women. (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

Sonar equipment is currently being used in an attempt to find the woman's body.

Dallas Fire Rescue said they called off the search once it got too dark. They plan to resume searching Sunday morning.

