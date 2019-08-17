Dallas Fire-Rescue and Texas Parks and Wildlife crews are searching for a man who reportedly went missing while riding a personal watercraft on Lake Ray Hubbard Friday.

According to DFR, crews were dispatched to the lake at 8:20 p.m. Friday after a man is believed to have fallen off his watercraft near Interstate 30 and Dalrock.

Crews searched until about midnight but were unable to locate the person.

Search efforts continue Saturday, though Texas Game Wardens said the search has transitioned to a recovery effort.

The man who went missing is described as being a 28-year-old Hispanic male.

This story will updated as information becomes available.