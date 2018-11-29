Fire Burns Inside Far North Dallas Apartment Building

Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a fire at another apartment building Thursday morning, the third fire-related emergency at a large residential building in the Dallas area in eight days. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a fire at another apartment building Thursday morning, the third fire-related emergency at a large residential building in the Dallas area in eight days.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Apartments along the 5800 block of Belt Line Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed firefighters cutting through the roof of the building with a chainsaw, releasing gray smoke into the air.

There have been no reports of injuries so far, according to Jason Evans, DFR spokesman.

No further details were immediately available.

