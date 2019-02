Dallas Fire-Rescue have extinguished a fire at a parking garage early Thursday morning in downtown on Elm Street, officials said.

First responders reported smoke coming from the building at 2000 Elm St. near N. Harwood Street, Dallas-Fire Rescue tweeted at 4:08 a.m.

Firefighters quickly determined the source and extinguished it, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

No other information was available.

