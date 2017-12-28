Crews Prepare Reunion Tower for New Year's Eve Fireworks Show

A Texas-sized fireworks show will light up the Dallas skyline on New Year's Eve. NBC 5's Larry Collins goes behind the scenes as crews prepare for the show. (Published 6 hours ago)

Reunion Tower is getting ready to ring in 2018 with a spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks and light show. It's the second year for the AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower.

"Well everything is always bigger in Dallas," said Reunion Tower General Manager Dusti Groskreutz. "This is the best show in the Central Time Zone."

The massive pyrotechnics extravaganza takes months of planning and days to install as experts place 15,000 pounds of fireworks around the tower high 600 feet above the Dallas skyline. The company estimates it takes about four hours of manpower for every second of the show.

Melrose Pyrotechnics from Chicago travels the world for shows, but say Reunion Tower is a favorite.

"First the structure it such a unique building, the fireworks are going to complement all the curves of Reunion Tower," said Mike Cartolano president of Melrose Pyrotechnics.

The fireworks show is 360 degrees, shooting off around the tower, and also features a panoramic light show will be visible for miles away.

"They are going to be effects all the way from the base of the tower and all the way up through the top," said Cartolano.

Anyone with a full view of the tower will be treated to a spectacular show.

"We are shooting it off the tower from multiple levels, all the way up the tower," said Groskreutz. "Some of the pyrotechnics will go as far as 300 feet above the tower."

Months of planning and days of installation all lead to the stroke of midnight.

"I would say that we share the same anticipation and the same adrenaline rush as the audience is going to feel," said Cartolano. "That preshow count down our butterflies are going."

And for people who saw last year's show, Cartolano says there are some new fireworks never seen before in North Texas. Melrose calls it "the lollipop" and they say you'll know it when you see it.

