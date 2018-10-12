Crews Investigating Deadly Plane Crash in Parker County

Fire officials in Parker County say one person is dead after a small plane crashed Friday afternoon.

Investigators say one person was on board the plane when it crashed along the 1100 block of Hodges Road near Poolville.

So far no information is being released on the victim.

Right now it's unknown if weather played a role in the crash, but officials that were on the scene did say it was misting at the time.

State troopers are now investigating the crash.

